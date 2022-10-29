South East Hants Young Farmers Club tractor run was ‘biggest one yet’ says chairman

The South East Hants Young Farmers Club (YFC) hosted their annual charity tractor run, on Saturday, October 29, covering around 30 miles – starting in the morning at Lower Upham, passing through Fair Oak, Botley, Bishop’s Waltham, Wickham Square, Mick’s Monster Burgers, Southwick, Denmead and finishing in Hambledon by 2pm.

Each year the club chooses a charity close to its members’ hearts and this year they have chosen to donate all takings from the event to Alzheimer’s Society and Bowel Cancer UK.

Alzheimer's Society was picked by a member and organiser of the tractor run who recently had a family member diagnosed with the disease, while Bowel Cancer UK was a collective choice of the club, after losing a long-time member to cancer last year.

The Tractor Run at Bishop's Waltham Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-20)

Thomas Gregory, acting chairman of the South East Hants YFC, led the procession and was thrilled by the support.

The 21-year-old said: ‘It went very well, I was pleasantly surprised, and we were on time as well which helped!

‘The turnout was a lot better than I expected, I couldn’t have asked for better.’

The Tractor Run at Bishop's Waltham Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-10)

While the total amount raised for both charities has not yet been recorded, it currently stands at over £1000, with donations expected to continue rolling in until January.

‘We had a lot of support. This is my second year organising the event, our South East Hants YFC have been doing it for about five years,’ said Thomas.

‘I think this is going to be our biggest one yet, I wouldn't be surprised if we raised around £5,000. It was a lot better than last year, which was probably affected by Covid.’

Local family Jen and Ben Cross came to watch the tractor run with their two daughters Ruby, five, and Amelie, two, in Bishop’s Waltham.

Jen said: ‘We found out about it on Facebook. We came for the kids, Amelie loves tractors, it was really good they really enjoyed it, it’s just a bit of fun isn’t it, a community thing and it’s nice that they were raising money for charity.