South Western Railway is looking for new community projects to fund - here's how to apply
South Western Railway is inviting bids and proposals for the next round of its Customer and Communities Improvement Fund (CCIF).
CCIF is intended to support small and medium-sized community projects which can be completed over the course of the year. In previous rounds of funding, they have supported more than 70 projects with a value of over £6m across its network, assisting important local causes and initiatives and delivering extensive social value and benefit.
They welcome bids from grassroot or neighbourhood groups, local authorities – parish or town councils, borough councils, county councils – elected representatives, civic societies, charities, sports teams, social clubs, or any other organisation with a great idea for how CCIF may be able to help their community.
Applications for this new round of funding can be made for projects which will be started and completed between April 1 2023 and March 31 2024. The closing date for bids is 11.59pm on Friday September 16.
CCIF Manager, Veronika Krcalova, said: We are delighted to invite community organisations to apply for funding for their projects from the Customer and Communities Improvement Fund.
‘Backing those initiatives that benefit local communities around our stations is just one of the ways in which SWR can show its support for the people who live and work on our network.
‘I look forward to seeing all of the brilliant bids and applications we receive.’
You can apply now using an easy to follow application form, supported by a guidance booklet available at: southwesternrailway.com/ccif