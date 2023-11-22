I was invited to throw axes and knives at a brand new experience centre in Gosport – watch how it went.

Down Range Axe Throwing officially opened its doors on Saturday, November 18. The new venture, at 18 North Cross Street, is the brainchild of former soldier Colin Smith, who launched the business with tattoo artist and fellow ex-serviceman Ben Davies. Both served in the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment.

The venue has five lanes where visitors can hurl axes at targets, with staff members keeping a watchful eye to make sure that everyone stays safe. For an additional fee of £1, customers can afix a photograph of someone of their choice to the target – an extra incentive to hit the target for some.

New axe throwing venue, Down Range Axe Throwing at Gosport has opened on Thursday 16th November 2023. Pictured: Ben Davis and Colin Smith Picture: Habibur Rahman

I was excited but trepidatious about having a go. After some instruction from Colin, I threw a short-handled axe a few times before I was ready for the larger weapon. As it turns out, the knack was in getting the axe to spin through the air it the right way, and after some practice I was eventually rewarded with the satisfying site – and sound - of sharp metal piercing wood.

An unexpected thrill was knife-throwing, which I have never seen advertised as a recreational activity before. The knives are specially designed for the purpose – blunt enough to hold safely except at the apex – and patient members of the Down Range team were on hand to help. This was trickier to get the hang of, but all the more satisfying for it when I managed to get close to the bullseye.

Colin told The News: "Everyone just enjoys throwing something they shouldn’t – and realising, after your first throw, that it’s not going to come back and hurt you. As soon as you realise that, it’s just good fun throwing an axe. I really wanted to open something that isn’t in this part of Hampshire."

Pictured: Reporter Joe Buncle having a go at throwing an axe. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Down Range caters to pgroup events like parties and exclusive hire of the venue is available.

Down Range will cater to parties and other events like hen and stag dos with exclusive hire available.