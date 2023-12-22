News you can trust since 1877
Southampton man jailed for nine years following robbery and aggravated burglary

A Southampton man has been sentenced to prison following robbery and aggravated burglary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT
Odin Charles Osman, 26, of Wodehouse Road, Southampton, forced his way into an address in Herrick Close on March 10, this year, stealing a number of items from a man inside. Then just over a month later, on April 15, he threatened a member of staff at a Premier Store in Chamberlayne Road with a knife, stealing more than £3,000 from the till. Osman pleaded guilty to the two offences, as well as possession of a bladed article, and was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Monday (December 18).

The court heard how Osman went to the address in Herrick Close mid-afternoon on March 10, forcing his way in when the occupant opened the door and stealing cigarettes and £300 cash. On April 15, he entered the Premier Store wearing distinctive khaki clothing and produced a large knife, before leaping behind the counter and stealing around £3,227. He then fled the store, throwing the knife in a nearby bush, which officers recovered.

Speaking after his sentencing this week, Police Staff Investigator Sarah Stewart, who oversaw the enquiries into the burglary, said: "Osman showed no regard for the occupant of the house he burgled or the member of staff at the store, threatening and forcing them to submit to his demands.

Odin Charles Osman has been jailed for nine years for robbery and aggravated burglary. Pictured: Odin Charles OsmanOdin Charles Osman has been jailed for nine years for robbery and aggravated burglary. Pictured: Odin Charles Osman
"People absolutely deserve to feel safe in the places they live and work, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone who seeks to instil fear or use violence in order to commit crime.

"I hope this sentence provides some reassurance for the local community and shows we will not tolerate such criminal activity."