The award recognises the business’s efforts to support communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, acknowledging the work of its retail and funeral care workers.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles, will be presenting the award and said: ‘The council has expressed its gratitude and appreciation for work done to support residents during the pandemic, by awarding the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth to all critical workers and volunteers involved.

‘Southern Co-op did a wonderful job, and in its 150th year it's fitting that it has this honour on behalf of all of its staff, and on behalf of all retail and funeral care workers across the city.’

He said: ‘This recognition from Portsmouth City Council is a testament to the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our colleagues in supporting our communities throughout the pandemic.

‘As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, this honour holds a special significance. We are proud to stand together with our colleagues and express our heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Mayor and Portsmouth City Council for this remarkable recognition.’