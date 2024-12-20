Southern Water has apologised after work to fix a burst sewer pipe in Old Portsmouth has dragged on for months - with a “long-term” plan now set to fix the issue next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southern Water overland pipe, which spans from near the Pier Road pumping station in Southsea to just outside the Royal Garrison Church.

The water company has been in Pier Road since May of last year for “urgent” repairs following a pipe bursting near the pumping station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A giant pipe was installed near the Pier Road pumping station to just outside the Royal Garrison Church. Parts of Pembroke Road and Gordon Road were closed to facilitate the works which have gone on for longer than expected - causing irritation for locals.

And there is no short term pain relief for besieged residents either after Southern Water said work remains ongoing with a “longer term” repair set to be carried out next year.

A Southern Water spokesperson said there is a “plan to fix” and “stop issues from reoccurring” before adding: “Our teams are repairing a burst sewer at Pier Road. We’re currently managing flows at the site and monitoring issues to minimise the environmental impact of this.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience this is causing customers in the area especially in relation to footpath and road closures. In the new year we will be working on a longer-term repair and will inform customers and stakeholders of this when we have a clearer idea of dates for this work to take place.”