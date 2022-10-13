South Downs National Park is hosting a series of events to get families in the mood for the spooky season of Halloween.

With some of the darkest skies in England and an abundance of nocturnal wildlife, it’s no wonder autumn and winter stir up a swirling cauldron of myths, legends, and folklore.

South Downs National Park will be hosting a Haunted Heathlands guided walk at the Longmoor Inclosure from 2pm to 4pm on October 22.

From tales of haunted woods to Bronze Age burials, join Heathland Engagement Ranger Elinor and discover spooky stories about Longmoor and the folklore that surrounds the local heathland.

On October 25, join staff on Ludshott Common to make your own clay halloween nature face, with all materials will be provided.

The Halloween on the Heath event will run from 11am to 12.30pm on Ludshott Common.

The national park has number of huge pumpkin patches that offer family-friendly picking and carving this autumn.

Sompting Pumpkins will be opening their field gates at Halewick Lane, offering crafts, tractor rides, local food and drink, and over 70,000 amazing pumpkins of all shapes, varieties and sizes.

Meanwhile, Rogate Pumpkin Patch returns for 2022, with pumpkin-themed outdoor events and spooky experiences such as Merlin’s Wood and Dracula’s Estate.

And the National Park’s very own storyteller Dawn Nelson will be sharing intriguing tales that are guaranteed to ignite the imagination.

The bard has helped to produce three short videos, sharing some of her favourite lores of the landscape.

Dawn, who is Place and Interpretation Officer for the National Park, said: ‘A big part of our work at the National Park Authority is connecting people to place and folklore is a great place to start. These local legends certainly add to the magic of the beautiful landscape, so I would encourage people to get out and explore this autumn and winter.’

