Here are 11 pictures of Good Friday fun at Southsea beach.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST
Hundreds of people headed down to the seafront today to kick start their four day bank holiday weekend with fun.
Today is one of the first official days of the season where South Parade Pier and Clarence Pier have opened their doors up to families eager to see has been added to their funfairs, and what treats they have on offer.
