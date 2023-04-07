News you can trust since 1877
Southsea beach: Here are 11 photos of Good Friday fun on the beach

Here are 11 pictures of Good Friday fun at Southsea beach.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST

Hundreds of people headed down to the seafront today to kick start their four day bank holiday weekend with fun.

Today is one of the first official days of the season where South Parade Pier and Clarence Pier have opened their doors up to families eager to see has been added to their funfairs, and what treats they have on offer.

Rohit and Richa on the seafront

1. Cool

Rohit and Richa on the seafront Photo: Sam Stephenson

The promenade

2. Sunny Southsea

The promenade Photo: Sam Stephenson

On the beach

3. Family fun

On the beach Photo: Sam Stephenson

Ruth and Mark on the seafront.

4. Cheers

Ruth and Mark on the seafront. Photo: Sam Stephenson

