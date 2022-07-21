Southsea Castle Rotary Club competed in the Relay for Life at St John’s College Playing Field in Farlington last weekend which saw dozens erect gazebos for an overnight camp out.

The event, which took place from midday on July 16 to midday the following day, saw 30 people from the Rotary Club attend for its 26th year challenge.

The club were joined by 20 teams who were allowed up to 20 members each including the Fareham Running Club, St John’s College Students and Fareham Slimming World.

Southsea Castle Rotary Club participated in the Relay for Life to support Cancer Research.

Portsmouth Relay For Life events chairwoman Jayne Bowater organised the event with her volunteer committee.

Supporters of the event have fundraised more than £40,000 which will go towards the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Activities across the weekend included entertainment from live bands, a tug-of-war, penalty shootout football, an egg and spoon race and a themed laps race which saw participants run in their underwear to raise awareness of checking the body for cancer symptoms.

Carol Jenkinson, the Rotary Club’s media co-ordinator, said: ‘The weekend was full of enthusiastic walkers all doing their bit.

‘They collected beads on a string for each lap. Towards the end we saw loads of people holding multi-coloured bead necklaces which was quite a sight.

‘Some other teams had runners braving the heat but there were also those physically disabled still walking at their own pace.

‘It was very heart-warming and emotional.

‘It’s called Relay for Life because like cancer it doesn’t sleep. Sufferers of cancer suffer 24 hours. It can’t switch off.’

The Relay for Life honours people who have been affected by cancer or know of someone affected.

During a Candle of Hope ceremony which is run by Relay for Life events across the UK, the Portsmouth community united to dedicate candles to people who have lost their battle to cancer, a friend or family member living with cancer, a loved one who has survived or hope for the future.