Work is ongoing into building new flood defences in Southsea as part of the city council’s coastal scheme. But as excavation work has taken place, secrets from years gone by have been uncovered – giving an insight into the history of Southsea Castle.

A structure designed to hold a swivel mount gun dating back to the early 19th century has been exposed beneath the existing promenade in front of the castle.

The swivel gun structure at Southsea Castle. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

In addition, a large triangular defence structure has been found near the gun emplacement. This is thought to be the remains of a revetment constructed as part of the late 17th century redesign of Southsea Castle, representing an earlier phase of the historic defences.

Coastal scheme project director, Guy Mason, said: ‘These remains are extremely important to Portsmouth and provide a strong link to the history of Southsea Castle.

‘We're pleased to be working well with Historic England and Wessex Archaeology to agree on how to best adapt our design around the finds, just as we did with our design around the historic walls discovered near Long Curtain Moat.

‘In the meantime our team has worked quickly to ensure the remains have been covered for protection from extreme weather and tidal conditions.’

Historic England’s inspector of ancient monuments, Iain Bright, added: ‘Southsea continues to offer us tantalising glimpses into the rich history of its nationally important historic sites. Incorporation of the 17th century structure as a feature of the new promenade will allow it to be enjoyed and understood by visitors for years to come.

‘The entire team has been exemplary in their approach to - and understanding of - the importance of Portsmouth’s heritage. By working collaboratively and reacting smartly to this discovery, we have ensured these remains will be preserved as part of the story of the castle and its defences. That story continues today with the construction of the new sea defences.’