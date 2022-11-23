Portsmouth weather: 'Heavy' rain and 'strong gusty winds' set to batter city as yellow warning issued
‘HEAVY’ rain and strong winds are forecast to batter Portsmouth as a weather warning has been issued.
The Met Office predicts gusts of up to 42mph at certain times tomorrow and believe harsh conditions may cause problems on the roads and across transport links. A spokesperson said: ‘There will be a brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds, perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding.’
The weather warning is in place from 10am to 7pm across the Portsmouth area, the south of England and the whole of Wales.
Heavy showers are likely to take place from 11am. The spokesperson added: ‘A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.
‘Ten to 15mm is likely to fall in a one to two-hour period, with around 20mm in a few places. With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.
‘Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.’
Sunshine is expected during the periods of heavy rain. Precipitation is expected to end at around 7pm, leading into a clear night, with temperatures as high as 11C.
Gusty winds are expected to be in the region of 40mph during the warning. Friday is forecast to be clear and sunny