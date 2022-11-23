The Met Office predicts gusts of up to 42mph at certain times tomorrow and believe harsh conditions may cause problems on the roads and across transport links. A spokesperson said: ‘There will be a brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds, perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather warning is in place from 10am to 7pm across the Portsmouth area, the south of England and the whole of Wales.

A yellow weather warning has been issued over Portsmouth tomorrow.. Picture: Sarah Standing (160822-1865)

Heavy showers are likely to take place from 11am. The spokesperson added: ‘A narrow band of rain, heavy at times and perhaps briefly intense, will move eastwards late on Thursday morning and into the afternoon, clearing Kent during the evening.

‘Ten to 15mm is likely to fall in a one to two-hour period, with around 20mm in a few places. With saturated ground, this is likely to lead to a fair amount of surface water on roads and flooding in one or two places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth legal eagle gets ready to represent England in Powerlifting Commonwealth Games

‘Strong winds will be an additional hazard with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and perhaps briefly 60-70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Cornwall, Pembrokeshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunshine is expected during the periods of heavy rain. Precipitation is expected to end at around 7pm, leading into a clear night, with temperatures as high as 11C.