The Southsea Coastal Scheme has provided temporary seating to the owners of 25 memorial benches which were removed during construction of vital sea defences around Southsea Castle.

Two new benches displaying all the removed memorial plaques have been installed by the Rock Gardens on Southsea promenade.

When construction work ends, the plaques will be placed on new seating as close as possible to their original locations.

Temporary benches installed by the Rock Gardens.

Southsea Coastal Scheme Project director Guy Mason said: ‘In recognition of the sensitivities involved in removing these very personal benches, we reached out to the community to offer this temporary resting place.

‘The new seating will display all the original plaques and will complement the new promenade, which will be much wider and more accessible.’

Memorial bench owner Pamela Charlwood said: ‘I look forward to my father’s plaque being on the new seating near Southsea Castle as the location was very important to him and to all the family.’

Memorial plaque on temporary benches.

Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘The sensitivity with which the team is treating the memorial benches is a testament to their commitment to ensure that every care is taken to respect those elements of our seafront that have very personal connections for so many people.’

As the scheme progresses along other areas of the seafront, more memorial benches will be removed so construction work can progress.

Bench owners will be contacted, where possible, and the memorial plaques will be temporarily relocated until new seating along the seafront is complete.