Almost 1,900 people took part in Cancer Research UK’s 10km, 5km and 3km events to celebrate survivors and remember loved ones lost.

A whopping £152,000 was raised for life-saving research to help beat 200 types of cancer following the Tesco-sponsored event. These include forms such as bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Samways, left, and Kate Simpson. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-03)

Teressa Riddett, 45, was running in the 10km race in memory of her husband Girvan who died four years ago aged 59 from liver cancer. ‘He had no real symptoms apart from being tired and it was three months from diagnosis to when he died,’ she said.

‘It was very hard to explain to our nine-year-old daughter. I also lost my father-in-law to liver cancer so I’m running for both of them.’

Amelia Samways, 33, from near Eastleigh, was running in memory of her mum Andrea Samways, who died aged 54.

She said: ‘My mum had breast cancer which she beat but then died two years ago from Ovarian cancer. She had just got the all-clear when she got the ovarian cancer.

From left, Jennie Baker, Tim and Mariuon Wilymaa (corr), and Sandy Meyers. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-07)

‘She had the breast cancer gene which we didn’t know about at the time. Me and my sister had to be tested but we got the all-clear.’

Amelia’s friend Kate Simpson, 32, added: ‘Andrea was lovely and couldn’t do enough for you.’

Army veteran Jason Conway from Southsea completed both the 10km and 3km whilst carrying a 50lb rucksack in honour of his sister, Laura Stevens, who was recently diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Jason said: ‘I’ve done Afghanistan and Iraq and so carrying this today was my way of mentally helping my sister face her diagnosis.

Paul Terry and Lorraine Tozer. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-08)

‘I did the 10km with it on my own then the 3km with my daughter, Avangeline and we’ve raised £2,000.’

There was also a military presence with ‘Arnie’s Army’ with over 20 men, women and children walking in support of six-month-old Arnie from Portsmouth.

Mum Chanel Little said: ‘Arnie was diagnosed with cancer at three-weeks-old after a scan revealed a mass in his pelvis. We found out he had neuroblastoma and he’s already had several rounds of chemo.’

Winner of the 10km race in 37 minutes and 12 seconds was Tom Scales, 41, of Southsea. He said: ‘It’s been a great event and amazing to see so many people turn out and raise so much money.’

Applause before the warm up. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-11)

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman, said: ‘The atmosphere across all events this weekend has been incredibly moving and we have encountered all emotions from courage to tears and laughter.

‘Everyone has a reason to take part and seeing the messages on peoples’ back signs show why we need to continue to fund research to give the best chance at beating cancer.

‘We’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.’

SEE ALSO: Pretty Muddy kids

Buy a copy of The News on Monday and Tuesday to read full coverage of the Race for Life and Pretty Muddy races - and see pictures.

Mandy Clark and Sian Wright, right. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-13)

Warm up for 10K. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-14)

10K start. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-16)

10K start. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-18)

10K start. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-19)

From left, Pauline Findaly, Anne Morton and Linda Matthews. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-24)

Winner Tom Scales. 10K finisher. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-25)

First woman, Lauren Savage. 10K finisher. Race For Life, Southsea Common Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-31)

Teressa Riddett (front left) was running wit friends in memory of her husband Girvan