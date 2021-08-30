Southsea Common clean-up under way as festival staff get litter-picking after last night of Victorious
HARDWORKING cleaners got to work late last night as they tackled a massive tidy-up operation after Victorious came to a close last night.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 2:06 pm
Most of the bottles, cans, and cups littering Southsea Common last night had already been picked up by this morning by staff armed with litter pickers and bin bags.
Cleaners said they got to work at 11pm on Sunday, a few minutes after headliner Royal Blood brought the three-day Southsea festival to a close.
Stall holder Nikki Moksha, a watercolour artist, returned to her tent to pack up her wares at around 9am this morning.
She said: ‘The clean-up started last night, so they'd already done most of it by this morning.’