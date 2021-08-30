The crowd waiting for Royal Blood to headline the Common Stage on Sunday Picture: Vernon Nash (290821-265)

19 pictures that show Sunday at Victorious 2021

This morning the stages are being dismantled, the rubbish is being piled up, and the stands and stalls are being driven off.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 30th August 2021, 10:38 am

Soon there will be little trace of Victorious festival, but over the weekend it saw tens of thousands of people head to Southsea Common to see top bands, meet their mates and – rarely for this summer – even enjoy some sunshine.

Here are some of the pictures from Sunday.

1. Royal Blood

The Common Stage's Sunday headliners (290821-281)

Photo: Vernon Nash

2. Supergrass

On the Common stage on Sunday (290821-264)

Photo: Vernon Nash

3. Nile Rodgers

Nile Rodgers at the Castle Stage

Photo: Paul Windsor

4. Glitter Makes You Fitter

Tom Clifford and Kiron Smith from the Glitter Makes You Fitter clothes stall. (290821-255)

Photo: Vernon Nash

