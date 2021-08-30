19 pictures that show Sunday at Victorious 2021

Soon there will be little trace of Victorious festival, but over the weekend it saw tens of thousands of people head to Southsea Common to see top bands, meet their mates and – rarely for this summer – even enjoy some sunshine.
Here are some of the pictures from Sunday.
1. Royal Blood
The Common Stage's Sunday headliners
(290821-281)
Photo: Vernon Nash
2. Supergrass
On the Common stage on Sunday (290821-264)
Photo: Vernon Nash
3. Nile Rodgers
Nile Rodgers at the Castle Stage
Photo: Paul Windsor
4. Glitter Makes You Fitter
Tom Clifford and Kiron Smith from the Glitter Makes You Fitter clothes stall.
(290821-255)
Photo: Vernon Nash