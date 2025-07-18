Southsea crews called into action to tackle kitchen fire
Southsea crews were called into action to tackle a kitchen fire last night.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the house on Wilson Road shortly after 10pm, using hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire involving a fridge freezer.
Firefighters left the scene and returned to station at around 11.30pm.
