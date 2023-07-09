News you can trust since 1877
Southsea family ‘beside’ themselves with worry after their ‘lovely’ dog Roger goes missing

A Southsea family are ‘beside’ themselves with worry after their ‘lovely’ dog went missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST

The Fox Red Lab, called Roger, went missing from Wimbledon Park around 3am.

Owner Rosie King said: ‘Roger is a Fox Red Lab who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday morning, he’s a really lovely boy. We are all besides ourselves. We are appealing to residents of Southsea to check their CCTV and ring door bells.’

Missing Southsea dog Roger. Pic suppliedMissing Southsea dog Roger. Pic supplied
Missing Southsea dog Roger. Pic supplied
Anyone with information call 07979146840.

