Southsea family ‘beside’ themselves with worry after their ‘lovely’ dog Roger goes missing
A Southsea family are ‘beside’ themselves with worry after their ‘lovely’ dog went missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:37 BST
The Fox Red Lab, called Roger, went missing from Wimbledon Park around 3am.
Owner Rosie King said: ‘Roger is a Fox Red Lab who has been missing since the early hours of Saturday morning, he’s a really lovely boy. We are all besides ourselves. We are appealing to residents of Southsea to check their CCTV and ring door bells.’
Anyone with information call 07979146840.