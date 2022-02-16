Southsea fire crew called out to remove 'wedding-type ring' from elderly person's finger
A FIRE crew in Portsmouth was called to remove a ‘wedding-type’ ring from the finger of an elderly person.
Southsea firefighters were called to a property in Algiers Road at 2.10pm today.
They were able to remove the ring and left the scene at 2.32pm.
A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘It's a fairly regular occurrence when jewellery becomes too tight, starts to cut off circulation and they are unable to remove it themselves.
‘Normally we ask those affected to attend the fire station for it to be done on station, so that crews can still respond to emergencies if required.
‘But in this instance the elderly casualty was physically unable to attend the station.’