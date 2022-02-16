Southsea fire crew called out to remove 'wedding-type ring' from elderly person's finger

Southsea firefighters were called to a property in Algiers Road at 2.10pm today.

They were able to remove the ring and left the scene at 2.32pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘It's a fairly regular occurrence when jewellery becomes too tight, starts to cut off circulation and they are unable to remove it themselves.

‘Normally we ask those affected to attend the fire station for it to be done on station, so that crews can still respond to emergencies if required.

‘But in this instance the elderly casualty was physically unable to attend the station.​​​​​​’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Southsea fire station called out to assist an elderly person with a ring stuck on their finger on February 12, 2022