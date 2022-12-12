The busiest days for getaway travel will be December 23 and Christmas Eve – which will both see nearly 17 million cars on UK roads, the AA estimated.

A survey of more than 12,000 motorists indicated that 51 per cent plan to make a car journey on December 23, with 50 per cent expecting to make a trip the following day.

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-24)

Disruption to rail services due to strikes and engineering work mean more people are likely to switch from trains to road vehicles for their getaway journey. Long delays are anticipated on the M27, and other major routes in the UK such as the M25 and the M6 near Birmingham.

December 17 is expected to be the busiest day for High Streets, retail outlets and shopping centres as 20 per cent of respondents to the survey said they will go Christmas shopping on that day. Business-related travel is expected to drop off after December 16 until the new year.

AA president Edmund King said: ‘While December 23 and Christmas Eve look set to be the busiest travelling days, planned industrial action by rail staff may lead to increased levels of cars on our roads.

