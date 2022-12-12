Drivers warned over Christmas getaway traffic delay hotspots including M27 in Portsmouth and Hampshire
DRIVERS are being warned to expect lengthy traffic jams on major routes – including the M27 – in the run-up to Christmas.
The busiest days for getaway travel will be December 23 and Christmas Eve – which will both see nearly 17 million cars on UK roads, the AA estimated.
A survey of more than 12,000 motorists indicated that 51 per cent plan to make a car journey on December 23, with 50 per cent expecting to make a trip the following day.
Disruption to rail services due to strikes and engineering work mean more people are likely to switch from trains to road vehicles for their getaway journey. Long delays are anticipated on the M27, and other major routes in the UK such as the M25 and the M6 near Birmingham.
December 17 is expected to be the busiest day for High Streets, retail outlets and shopping centres as 20 per cent of respondents to the survey said they will go Christmas shopping on that day. Business-related travel is expected to drop off after December 16 until the new year.
AA president Edmund King said: ‘While December 23 and Christmas Eve look set to be the busiest travelling days, planned industrial action by rail staff may lead to increased levels of cars on our roads.
‘Our expert patrols will be working throughout the holidays to help fix cars that suffer problems, while providing assistance to drivers should they be involved in a crash. Many breakdowns are preventable, so checking your vehicle before you set off is very important.’