Southsea firefighters use long ladder to free man trapped in bathroom of third-floor Gunwharf Quays flat

FIREFIGHTERS had to use a ladder to gain entry to a third-floor flat via its balcony to help free a young man who was trapped in his bathroom.

By Chris Broom
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:17 pm

Two crews from Southsea fire station were sent to Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth, at about 6.15pm on Friday after the flat’s resident, a 22-year-old, raised the alarm by calling 999 on his mobile from within the bathroom.

On arrival the firefighters were able to see that the flat’s patio windows were open so decided to use their 13.5m ladder to gain access from the outside.

Crews from Southsea Fire Station had to gain access to a third-floor flat in Gunwharf Quay to free the 22-year-old occupant, who was trapped in his bathroom. Picture by Southsea Fire Station/HFRS

Crew manger Stephen Alchin said: ‘The door handle had broken off and he couldn’t get out. Luckily he had his phone with him so he could call 999.

‘He was perfectly happy and okay once we were able to free him.

‘It was actually quite a technical job. It just shows the public the different kind of things we do and the diversity of calls we go to.’

