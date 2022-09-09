The Queen: Events cancelled in Portsmouth during period of mourning as mark of respect including Live at Bandstand and car boot sales
A SERIES of events due to take place during the period of mourning for the Queen has been cancelled by Portsmouth City Council.
Eight events, all scheduled over the next two weekends, have been called off with most set to be rearranged.
Read More
They are:
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth Guildhall cancels sold-out Joe Lycett comedy performance last minute due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
2
The death of the Queen: 'We owe her a debt we can never repay', head of the Royal Navy says as Portsmouth prepares for a 117-gun salute
-
3
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking ex-partner in her own home
-
4
The Queen: Portsmouth City Council leaders offer tributes after monarch's death
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral
Party for Cosham - September 10. This will be rearranged to a future date
Southsea Car Boot - September 11. Cancelled
Party for Somerstown - September 17. This will be rearranged to a future date
Live at the Bandstand - September 17 and 18. Cancelled
Civic Mass - September 18. This will be rearranged to a future date
Summer Reading Challenge winners' event - September 18. This will now take place on October 2
Southsea Car Boot - September 18. Cancelled
Party for Hilsea - September 2. This will be rearranged to a future date
On top of these, the council has also confirmed the cancellation of all meetings due to take place next week . This includes Tuesday's extraordinary meeting of the full council which had been due to discuss the future of Tipner West redevelopment plans.