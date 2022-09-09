News you can trust since 1877
The Queen: Events cancelled in Portsmouth during period of mourning as mark of respect including Live at Bandstand and car boot sales

A SERIES of events due to take place during the period of mourning for the Queen has been cancelled by Portsmouth City Council.

By Josh Wright
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:54 pm

Eight events, all scheduled over the next two weekends, have been called off with most set to be rearranged.

They are:

The first Live at the Bandstand event this year in June Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)

Party for Cosham - September 10. This will be rearranged to a future date

Southsea Car Boot - September 11. Cancelled

Party for Somerstown - September 17. This will be rearranged to a future date

Live at the Bandstand - September 17 and 18. Cancelled

Civic Mass - September 18. This will be rearranged to a future date

Summer Reading Challenge winners' event - September 18. This will now take place on October 2

Southsea Car Boot - September 18. Cancelled

Party for Hilsea - September 2. This will be rearranged to a future date

On top of these, the council has also confirmed the cancellation of all meetings due to take place next week . This includes Tuesday's extraordinary meeting of the full council which had been due to discuss the future of Tipner West redevelopment plans.

