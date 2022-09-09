Eight events, all scheduled over the next two weekends, have been called off with most set to be rearranged.

They are:

The first Live at the Bandstand event this year in June Picture: Mike Cooter (120622)

Party for Cosham - September 10. This will be rearranged to a future date

Southsea Car Boot - September 11. Cancelled

Party for Somerstown - September 17. This will be rearranged to a future date

Live at the Bandstand - September 17 and 18. Cancelled

Civic Mass - September 18. This will be rearranged to a future date

Summer Reading Challenge winners' event - September 18. This will now take place on October 2

Southsea Car Boot - September 18. Cancelled

Party for Hilsea - September 2. This will be rearranged to a future date