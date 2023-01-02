Founder and director of Southsea-based building and construction firm QBuild, Richard Cano, is hoping to help households to save on their outgoings as energy bills rise across the UK.

He said: ‘The first thing people should look at is their boiler. Just a simple service can improve your consumption and if needed, a replacement isn’t as expensive as people think as it will most definitely save you money in the long run. The same goes for windows and insulation – if you can afford to get these improved if necessary then it will definitely pay you back in the long run. If you don’t have the funds straight away, we offer a range of finance options to help people out. You can also get an expert out to come and look at your radiators.’

According to Richard, who founded QBuild in 2018, people often overlook everyday household appliances that could save them money. Hometree reported that ovens cost more than three times more to run for 20 minutes than air fryers do for the same time period.

Richard said: ‘You can pick up affordable ones for as little as £30, so I’d really suggest investing in one and lowering your oven use.’

Richard said his team are willing to arrange an EPC – a review of a home’s energy efficiency – for anyone who is worried.

