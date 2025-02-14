Being a girl in your 20s can be messy navigating the ups and lows, but again this journey of finding yourself in these years feels very rewarding and beautiful. And what’s better than having your girl friends by your side, when you deal with these emotions?

In a world where we’ve often heard phrases like, ‘women are each other’s biggest enemies’, female friendships are seen in a very different light now. Today, female friendships have become so important in someone’s life, offering unwavering support, deep understanding, and a sense of belonging.

With today (Friday) being Valentine's Day, The News sat down for a conversation with Elly Huges, founder of Southsea Girls community, where she opened up on the importance of having a strong group of women, fostering genuine connections, and redefining the meaning of female friendships in today's world.

Southsea Girls | Southsea Girls

Highlighting the importance of female companionship, Elly said: “We live in a world where, more than ever, women are facing oppression, and in some places, their voices are being silenced. Even though we’re in Portsmouth, change starts from the ground up. Creating a community where women feel empowered, heard, and supported is incredibly important.

“I believe that empowered women, empower women. Our voices become louder when we hold each other up and stand in solidarity. With increasing concerns about women’s safety and issues like violence against women, creating safe spaces for friendships and support is essential.”

There was a time when women were often portrayed as each other’s enemies, but recently, there has been a shift towards female-centric narratives that celebrate friendships. Reflecting on this, Elly said, “Women are starting to realize that we were never meant to hate each other—we were told to. The idea that women must compete was ingrained in us, but the truth is, when women come together, we are incredibly powerful. That power can be intimidating.”

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Elly highlighted the significance of female friendships: While Valentine’s Day has always been about romance, I’ve been discussing with my friends the importance of platonic love. Friendship love is not about gimmicks or superficial gifts—it’s about genuine support.

Southsea Girls celebrating their first birthday at Cafe Parisian | Southses Girls

“When one of us achieves something, we all celebrate. We are genuinely proud of each other. That’s something we should focus on— women empowering women, loving themselves, and surrounding themselves with people who uplift them. A strong network of friends helps you love yourself even more. Female friendships are built on authenticity. That’s why events like Galentine’s Day have become so popular— they celebrate the deep, meaningful bonds between women.”

On a closing note, Elly stressed on prioritizing friendships. Be open to friendship, love, to deep, authentic bonds that enrich your life. Since finding my close friends, my life has become so much richer. Real, genuine friendships change you for the better. They are the foundation of everything, and they should be a priority.

She added: “Collaboration is far more important than competition. Women lifting each other helps all of us succeed. Some of the best things that have come out of this group have been because of teamwork. Although I started Southsea Girls, it wouldn’t be what it is today without the amazing women who are part of it. This group is built on collaboration, not competition.”

For more details about Southsea Girls visit: www.southseagirls.com