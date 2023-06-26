READ NOW: Military convoy

The 46-year-old ‘hero’ had been experiencing memory loss, body weakness and excruciating headaches and spent nine hours in A&E waiting to see a doctor on December 23, 2019.

Husband is Jody Sexton who has a brain tumour and their child is Indio. Picture: Joe Watson Images From: Elle Sexton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the devastating news Jody has shown great resilience and courage. Earlier in the month his health took a hit, though. Elle, writing on a fundraiser for her husband, which has raised over £25,000, said: ‘On Saturday June 3 Jody suffered some sort of episode leaving him with stroke-like symptoms. Confusion, aphasia, loss of communication between his brain and right hand, and what seems like back to back focal seizures since. He’s been in hospital ever since.

‘We’re hoping this is temporary but unsure currently and awaiting more test results. Please keep him in your thoughts. He’s desperate to feel better and be back home, but we don’t know when that’ll be.’

Then in another update on Friday, she wrote: ‘Jody’s worked incredibly hard to make the improvements he’s made since his two weeks in hospital. His right hand use, speech and cognition have come on leaps and bounds. His oncology team have confirmed that the changes we’ve seen in his most recent MRI’s are disease recurrence, so this evening he restarted his first cycle of chemotherapy. Their plan is to do 12 month’s worth. He is our hero.’

The community have rallied to support the family in their hour of need with Jody’s former work place Hilda Lounge now fundraising for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Facebook post from Lesley at Hilda said: ‘Elle started at Hilda back in October last year and in eight months has helped develop the business in amazing ways. She has built strong relationships with clients, developed practical admin systems and introduced wonderful new fabric brands into our repertoire such as @warnerhouse_1870 and @coloursofarley. Her warm character, witty humour and passion for interior design is massively missed already.

‘I am incredibly sad to say goodbye to Elle but to say thankyou for all her hard work and passion, Hilda would like to donate, between now and the end of summer (August 31 2023), 100% of the profits from any sales of our stuffed animals and furniture displayed on our online shop.

‘The donation from each sale will go directly to the Sextons to help financially support them during this difficult time and will be applied whether the customer is aware of the fundraiser or not. Please email or PM me if you would like any clarification about donation totals and of course, anything else.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad