Brave Jason West, 60, ran the entire 10-mile Great South Run course through Portsmouth without any shoes in aid of his chosen charity Médecine Sans Frontiéres, Doctors Without Borders. Photo: Mike Woods

Doctors Without Borders is an international, medical humanitarian organisation working in more than 70 countries across the world – saving people’s lives in conflict zones, natural disasters and epidemics.

Using his previous experience from being an elite runner, Jason crossed the finishing line in an impressive time of 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Jason, of Southsea, who managed to raise more than £1,000 in support of Doctors Without Borders, said: ‘There was no particular reason for me choosing to support this charity, other than they need all the additional support they can get – every little action and donation can help them.

‘They are an extremely hard-working charity and I feel sometimes their work may go unnoticed, so other than raising money I also wanted to raise awareness too.