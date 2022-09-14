Dad-of four Adam Sahloul, 36, crashed to the floor in his kitchen as his heart stopped for six minutes before he suffered a number of seizures.

Adam, who lives alone, was lucky his carer happened to be at his apartment when the emergency happened and alerted a neighbour who carried out CPR.

Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture: Will Caddy.

Paramedics arrived at the address before he was rushed to the Cosham hospital, later waking up disorientated. ‘I was very confused and distraught. I couldn't remember anything. I didn’t even know my name, address or that I had a family,’ he said.

Despite his ordeal, Adam’s tests came back normal and he was sent home within four hours. ‘I was told I was fine and could go home. I told them I couldn't lift my legs and arms. But they just said: “Don't worry, here is a wheelchair and some crutches”,’ he said.

‘For them to just send me away without monitoring for 24 hours I think is wrong. They just wanted me out the way as quickly as possible because they had no available beds.’

He added: ‘I’m still left in the dark over why I collapsed in the first place. I have no idea why this happened.

‘I’m scared. I have four children and I’m scared for them. I’m scared because I don’t know where to go for tests, why I collapsed and whether it will happen again.

‘I feel like my life is being put at risk. I don’t know if I will fall asleep again and never wake up.’

Adam said he was told he had a disease called fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD) but questioned this. ‘They didn’t do any tests like an MRI,’ he said.

‘They did not refer me to speak to anyone or give me a follow-up appointment. They have no care.’

He has complained to the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS).

The situation is compounded by the long-standing degenerative disease, functional neurological disorder, he has suffered with since being in a car crash as a child.

The condition, caused by damage to his spine, has worsened in the last eight years leaving him ‘depressed’ and ‘in agony’ with him ‘dosed-up’ on painkillers that have little impact.

‘I used to be a very physical person who enjoyed swimming, running and riding bikes. I used to climb mountains and run a coffee shop. Now I get out of breath walking across my flat,’ he said.

‘I haven’t been able to pick up my twins since they were born. It has really had a big impact on my mental health…I get suicidal thoughts.’

He added: ‘I just want answers to assure me and tell me why my heart stopped.’

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: ‘Whilst we can not comment on individual patient cases, we can assure members of the public we would not send patients home unless it was safe for them to leave hospital and go home.