Southsea Model Village was trashed by a group of yobs who threw models at each other during a break-in last Sunday.

The next day a group of three teenagers broke into the site after it had closed for the day – but CCTV caught them in the act and the images quickly circulated around social media.

Now the teens from the second break-in have been made to apologise to the owners and volunteer at the attraction - after their mums recognised them from the CCTV stills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A still from the CCTV footage showing the break-in on the evening of Monday, May 24. Picture: Southsea Model Village.

Owner Mark Wilson said: ‘We had three of the young lads came down to do some voluntary work and the police have spoken to them.

‘They were a group of young lads – 13 or 14 years old – who broke in the second time. Their mums brought them down during the week. They were so embarrassed about what had happened.

‘They said they opened Facebook and saw their sons’ pictures plastered all over it from the break-in. They were mortified – they were proper gutted they had to bring their sons down.’

The teens said they trespassed out of ‘boredom’, according to Mark, who has put them to work on Sunday.

Assistant manager, Harry Wilson with some of the damaged miniature figures at Southsea Model Village following last Sunday's break-in. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 47-year-old, who has run the attraction for more than five years, said: ‘They have been sweeping up the paths, just some basic labouring tasks.

‘The police attended the village to speak to the teenagers earlier.’

Several people have come forward with information about last Sunday’s break-in, according to Mark, who has passed the information to the police.

He said: ‘They’re the ones we really want to get.’

SEE ALSO: Hampshire has among lowest charge rates for cannabis possession in England

The damage caused by the first break in cost the business more than £500 in broken figurines and £1,200 in ruined model railway tracks.

But the community has rallied round the stricken venue, raising more than £8,500 on a GoFundMe page in less than a week.

Now Mark and his team have used the money to install more than 10 new cameras that record in 4K quality and have automatic motion tracking, as well as lights to illuminate whoever is filmed.

Mark said: ‘We could never have afforded it without the GoFundMe page. One of our volunteers put it up and it started to go crazy. We’re overwhelmed and amazed by the love the community has shown.

‘And we wanted to show people where their money has gone.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron