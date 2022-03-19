Southsea parkrun sees huge crowd for special visit from Olympic hero Dame Kelly Holmes

Dame Kelly, who brought home gold medals in the 800 metres and 1,500 metre track events at the Athens Olympics in 2004, was at the start of the 5K race near The Briny restaurant in Clarence Esplanade at 9am this morning.

Several hundred visitors and runners turned out to the meet the star athlete, who attended the event as part of Havant-based coffee company De’Longhi launching a three-year partnership with parkrun events across the country.

Dame Kelly said that the city was ‘so lucky’ to have an ‘amazing’ parkrun event along the scenic shoreline.

Dame Kelly Holmes. Southsea parkrun with Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes

She said: ‘It’s a great venue Southsea, it’s nice and flat you go across the seafront, it’s all open air.

‘I have been down here myself a couple of times – I have done a duathlon and the Great South Run.

‘It’s a brilliant place to race.’

The start. Southsea parkrun with Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes

She added: ‘Parkruns are fantastic community events. They are an opportunity to meet other like-minded people, whether you are a complete beginner or somebody who is an avid runner.’

Among those who understand the importance of the parkrun event was volunteer coordinator Katherine Newell, who received a loud cheer and a round of applause for volunteering at more than 370 parkrun events.

She said: ‘I have run all my life – it’s the only thing I was ever any good at.

‘It’s great to see Dame Kelly come down to support the runners today.’

Dame Kelly, standing sixth from left, with run director Chris Kenyon, in white bib, and other volunteers. Southsea parkrun with Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes

The appreciation was echoed by the first runner over the finish line in under 20 minutes, as Southsea resident Will Henderson came in with the best time.

The 25-year-old, who is training for his first half marathon in Edinburgh, said: ‘That was mad, to get a picture with (Dame Kelly).

‘I didn’t know she was going to be here.

‘It’s been a great morning.’

Dame Kelly introduces Kath Newell who was volunteering for the 378th time. Southsea parkrun with Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes

There are currently three parkrun events across the city, with other races held at Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham and the Great Salterns Recreation Ground in Tangier Road.

The Southsea parkrun takes place at 9am near The Briny restaurant every Saturday, with free entry for anyone who wishes to run, jog, or walk the course to Eastney.

