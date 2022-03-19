The News ran an appeal with Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt for military equipment to shipped out to help those offering resistance on the front line.

Now it has collected from The News offices in Lakeside, Northarbour, with an estimated value of £60,000 – including body armour, medical supplies, Bergens, boots, clothing, sleeping bags and more.

Eastney charity Forgotten Veterans UK joined up with SAS hero Phil Campion and donated hundreds of ration packs.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘Yesterday I met four Ukrainian MPs. They had heard about the kit campaign and were immensely grateful to everyone who had contributed. The time people took to dig out supplies and get it to us will result in lives being saved.

‘Our appeal has now closed, so don’t bring any further kit to Lakeside, but we can provide you with information on other drop off points.’

Editor Mark Waldron said: ‘We’re humbled by the efforts that people went to for the donations. The office was full of gear and we hope it proves helpful to the Ukrainians in their hour of need.’

Former soldier Graham Miller will be part of the 2,000-mile round trip to take supplies to two locations on the Polish border and says he is ‘emotional’ about sending out the first bulk of donations to desperate civilians.

Graham said: ‘We’re all sitting here watching the TV and people are coming across the border with nothing.

‘They’re rebuilding their lives from scratch. Our thoughts are that we can do something to oil those wheels and make it easier for them.

‘With more people coming across now. what we’re dealing with are the people who are coming across. There’s going to be more people in the future in the exact same position in life.

‘These donations will change a lot of people’s lives.’

Graham volunteered alongside fellow Samaritans involved in the plea to take the first van of supplies to the Embassy of Ukraine in London this week.

His efforts mean he’s eager to be taking out another shipment of supplies from The News office in a convoy on Thursday.

‘We’ve got people organising and people who we can bring back, we’ve got a huge amount of humanitarian aid,’ said Graham, from Horsham.

‘We’ve got a coach and a lorry. It’s huge now which is great because we’re using all of our resources. We’re so grateful, it’s been fantastic.’

‘It really does affect you in your heart.’

Graham is a member of the charity From Sussex With Love, which was started up a fortnight ago by his wife and her best friend.

The charity has similarly seen a ‘huge’ pouring of donations estimated at about £1,000 each day.

He said: ‘We’ve probably had 10,000 bags of nappies, 2,000 toothbrushes, bandages, paracetamol and ibuprofen, clothing, baby food, and baby milk. These are all real basic necessities to get people through.’

