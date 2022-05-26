The Phoenix, on Duncan Road, will be host to a range of entertainment on Sunday, June 5, with music from local bands, Morris dancers, magicians, a children’s disco, a charity raffle and refreshments.
Local bands will bring live music including The Spoils, Shep Woolley, and The Pompey Pluckers.
With the allocated 400 tickets already sold, the pub licensee, Kath Birch, said: ‘We’re so excited to welcome the local community to our street party, to celebrate such an iconic event. A lot of planning has been put into place, to ensure that we have plenty to keep everyone entertained across the weekend. This is our third street party, however, we're looking to surpass all other events to make this the biggest celebration possible.’
Kath will be celebrating her own anniversary this summer, as in August she celebrates running the pub for 20 years.