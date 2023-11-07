Southsea residents have been left perplexed by water tankers and vans pitched up attending to pipe work causing disruption in the area.

Work has been undertaken to remove a pipe running from The Pier Road pumping station, along Pembroke Road and over Southsea Common to the Garrison Church area.

This has coincided with repairs to a pipe carrying sewage into the sea resulting in Southern Water having tankers parked in Victoria Avenue, the road by the pumping station and Croxted Road, which is closed.

The Southern Water overland pipe, which spans from near the Pier Road pumping station in Southsea to just outside the Royal Garrison Church.

A resident said: “There were six tankers, several vans and various highway maintenance vehicles there. There are no notices to explain what is happening. A road sweeper there said he’d been told it would be continuing until Christmas."

However, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We have been repairing the underground network near The Pier Pumping Station since March. The engineering work is complex and we are currently lining the rising main.