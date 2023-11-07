Southsea resident perplexed by water tankers and vans for pipe work causing disruption
and live on Freeview channel 276
Work has been undertaken to remove a pipe running from The Pier Road pumping station, along Pembroke Road and over Southsea Common to the Garrison Church area.
READ NOW: Cruise ship injuries
This has coincided with repairs to a pipe carrying sewage into the sea resulting in Southern Water having tankers parked in Victoria Avenue, the road by the pumping station and Croxted Road, which is closed.
A resident said: “There were six tankers, several vans and various highway maintenance vehicles there. There are no notices to explain what is happening. A road sweeper there said he’d been told it would be continuing until Christmas."
However, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We have been repairing the underground network near The Pier Pumping Station since March. The engineering work is complex and we are currently lining the rising main.
“Tankers have been in the area to avoid internal flooding to properties. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused local residents. We are working as quickly as we can and barring any unforeseen circumstances, hope to have the work complete by the end of the month.”