On Tuesday Bill Edwards, chairman of the association, and a member of the committee Cherry Rattue, 68, presented a cheque of £1,200 to chief executive of The Roberts Centre, Carole Damper.

The Landport-based centre provides support for children, families, young people and vulnerable adults from across Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

The funds were raised by the Allens Road Street Party Association, known for its commitment to throwing street parties and raising funds each year through the events which hold raffles, cake competitions, and collect donations.

The £1,200 cheque donated to The Robert's Centre in Portsmouth. Pictured: Carole Damper MBE (65, Chief Executive of The Roberts Centre), Bill Edwards MBE (78, Chair of the Allens Road Street Party Association) and Cherry Rattue (68) - a member of the street party committee, who individually raised £380. Picture: Mike Cooter (210622)

Carole said: ‘For organisations such as ours, it means so much more when it’s Portsmouth people, supporting a Portsmouth charity to help other people in the city. My job is incredibly privileged because I get to see the kindness of others.

‘What an amazing thing to do, lots of people had street parties but not everybody raised money for other people at the same time.’

Dubbed the ‘best street in Portsmouth’, Allens road welcomed MP Stephen Morgan and the city’s lord mayor to their afternoon of games, live music, and afternoon tea in celebration of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne, who presented certificates to the various competition winners.

After having retired in 2009, Bill organised the first street party and set up association which has been running fundraisers and get-together’s ever since.

Bill added: ‘We’re only a short road of around 45 houses, I couldn’t have done it without the committee and the neighbours.

‘Because of the situation we’re in at the moment, with the cost-of-living going up, food going up, inflation going up, this charity needs to be here to be to support families in need. ‘They also support Ukrainians and refugees from Afghanistan as well.’

The charity plans to provide the Association with a list of issues so that they may choose where their ‘hard-earned’ funds go towards.

Pictured is: Residents of Allens Road Picture: Keith Woodland (030621-26)

The street party association has already got the next fundraiser in the pipeline and welcome all to join them in their plight to raise more funds for local causes.