Southsea school boy, 11, hands £300 cheque to Autism Hampshire after selling homemade baked goods to staff

AN 11-year-old boy from a Southsea school has raised hundreds of pounds to support a charity close to his heart.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:41 am

Albie Hodder has handed a cheque of £310 to Autism Hampshire after selling hundreds of his bakes to teaching staff at Ark Ayrton Primary Academy.

Albie started fundraising when he joined Year 6 in September, designing his own baking logo, brand name and packaging.

The idea was planted after his teachers tailored a specialist curriculum involving baking and shopping skills that would help Albie deal with his own autism diagnosis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Albie Hodder raised £310 for Autism Hampshire.

Albie wanted to donate to Autism Hampshire to give back to those going through similar struggles.

He said: ‘I feel proud to have raised that amount of money.

READ ALSO: Southsea Castle Rotary Club compete in 24-hour Relay for Life in aid of Cancer Research

‘I like going to get all the ingredients to make it into something better. It’s important to me to help people in need like me who have autism.

‘I’m happy it will go to people who struggle like me.’

A representative from Autism Hampshire came to meet Albie to praise him for his generosity.

He was surprised with an Autism Hampshire T-shirt and a bag of charity wristbands to hand out to staff and pupils to spread awareness.

His teacher, Chantelle Robinson said: ‘[Autism Hampshire] were super chuffed that they'd raised so much money from something that started so small.

‘Seeing that he's capable of doing something like that even though he's in a mainstream school is brilliant. We've been able to make a curriculum that fits children with autism and support them.

‘When he joined he was struggling with the transition. We came up with this to give him something he’d really enjoy.’

Southsea