A surge of people appeared at the beach this morning as the sunshine came out and the two Southsea piers have officially opened for the season.

Franziska Hub and Anna Dal Maso are two beach goers who have arrived in Southsea today to get a glimpse at the beautiful seafront.

They have been spending their morning on the beach after getting the hovercraft from the Isle of Wight where they have been staying for the past few days.

From left, Woodie, Sonny, Rudy and Aimee Welton enjoying the Easter weekend in Southsea

The pair travelled from Germany and they said that they are taking in the Southsea beach and will be having a picnic on the seafront.

Franziska said: ‘We want to spend some time on the beach and we want to get some ice cream. The weather is lovely so we are just going to enjoy the sunshine.’

Anna said: ‘We are going to have a little picnic on the beach which will be nice.’

Perched on the beach was Aimee Welton who has spent her morning with her children who were eagerly on the hunt for street artist My Dog Sighs’ Portsmouth-wide treasure hunt before stopping off at the beach to take in the sunshine.

Franziska Hub, left, and Anna Dal Maso.

Aimee, who is a local artist that goes by the name Miss Bespoke Papercuts, said: ‘We came down to find some treasure for My Dog Sighs treasure hunt, we didn’t find anything but it was still nice to get out.

‘We always come down to the beach, we love that it is on our door stop. We love it here and the kids love to come down.’

Her three children, Sonny, 11, Rudy, nine, and Woodie, seven, are all looking forward to the summer when they can go and play in the sea.

Sonny said: ‘It is such a nice place to chill.’

Cheryll Sewell, who lives in Southsea, said: 'My grandson adores the sea, throwing stones into the water and he loves playing with a bucket and spade in the sand, There is always so much going on in the sea with the boats.