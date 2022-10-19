‘South Coast Schnauzers' Facebook group was set up by David and Jane Rodrigues to provide people and their dogs with a social space, particularly during the lockdown when many people were isolated.

The charity helps raise awareness of the world of commercial breeding and puppy farming, as well as providing vital rehabilitation for pooches that need help after being in a bad breeding environment.

David, Lexi, Buddy and Jane.

David said: ‘The meet-up will certainly stop the seafront for a few hours, it will be a sight to see.’

They ensure that dogs are healthy for new owners to help rehome them, and David knows first hand how important it is after he rescued his dog, Buddy, from an Irish puppy farm.

David, 48, is dad to three Schnauzers, Lexi, Buddy and Colin, and after they hosted their first group walk, which saw a large number of people attend, the couple decided to make it a monthly occurrence, and this year alone they have raised £2,000 for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is a good way for dog owners to become social and make friends.

David said: ‘When dogs are found, they are in a hell of a state, so the charity helps fund the vets to check them over and do any necessary operations.’

It is expected that the October meet up will see anywhere between 60 and 90 dogs and their owners turn up for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David added: ‘It is something that everyone has to see and experience.’