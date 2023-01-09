Southsea writer has launched her latest book 'Look Both Ways' at the Jack House Gallery
A SOUTHSEA writer has launched her latest book and is on track to release another this year.
The 63-year-old’s book has been the last two years in the making, but it was all put on hold due to the lack of materials involved in the production of her adult drama story.
The pandemic meant that there was reduced materials and access to the paper needed to create her work, but she is now able to see what she has created on the shelves of book shops.
The story is a gritty drama about the juxtaposition of two women, one has nothing and has lost every possession she holds dear, whilst the other one has everything possible.
The main character has moved to Plymouth from her home, Muscat, Oman, and is trying to adjust to her new life after a fire destroyed everything.
Fiona has based her story off of a mixture of real-life experiences and observations that she made throughout her lifetime, and the main woman in her book is based on a local Southsea family.
She said: ‘We had a massive house fire that was really bad and nearly destroyed everything we had. We were lucky to get out ourselves so that comes in when I talk about losing everything and having nothing so that is how the main character feels.
‘There is a great sense of pride in getting all of that information into a story so you take a little snippets from your own experiences and from other things as well.’
Fiona established her writing career after her sister gifted her with the opportunity to get involved with a writing competition in New York which saw over 4,500 people take part. She managed to get through to the fourth round and was in the last 300 people, which sparked her passion to explore creative writing.
She previously published Taking the Bandage in 2021, and she has high hopes for her writing future as she crafts a new book, which is expected to be released later on in the year.