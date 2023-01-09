The 63-year-old’s book has been the last two years in the making, but it was all put on hold due to the lack of materials involved in the production of her adult drama story.

The pandemic meant that there was reduced materials and access to the paper needed to create her work, but she is now able to see what she has created on the shelves of book shops.

Fiona Ballard's book launch for Look Both Ways at the Jack House Gallery in High Street, Old Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070123-108)

The main character has moved to Plymouth from her home, Muscat, Oman, and is trying to adjust to her new life after a fire destroyed everything.

Fiona has based her story off of a mixture of real-life experiences and observations that she made throughout her lifetime, and the main woman in her book is based on a local Southsea family.

She said: ‘We had a massive house fire that was really bad and nearly destroyed everything we had. We were lucky to get out ourselves so that comes in when I talk about losing everything and having nothing so that is how the main character feels.

Fiona Ballard, centre, with family and well-wishers at her book launch for Look Both Ways at the Jack House Gallery, High Street, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 070123-109)

‘There is a great sense of pride in getting all of that information into a story so you take a little snippets from your own experiences and from other things as well.’

Fiona established her writing career after her sister gifted her with the opportunity to get involved with a writing competition in New York which saw over 4,500 people take part. She managed to get through to the fourth round and was in the last 300 people, which sparked her passion to explore creative writing.

