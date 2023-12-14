Southsea's Priory School headteacher praises “brilliant response” from workers following “extraordinary” lightning strike
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Priory School in Fawcett Road suffered a “severe” bolt around 10am on Tuesday as the city was hit by thunder and lightning, as previously reported. The incident caused “substantial damage” to the school and some teachers needed medical checks but were said to be doing “well”.
READ NOW: XL Bully “warnings were there”
The school suffered damage to its infrastructure leaving areas without heating, lighting, internet and operational fire alarms. But despite doubts over whether the school would open again on Thursday, the Priory was able to open its doors despite the ordeal.
Headteacher Stewart Vaughan, addressing parents in a letter, said: “Following (Tuesday’s) extraordinary circumstances I am pleased to confirm the full reopening of Priory. This has only been possible due to the brilliant response and tireless work of our site and IT teams in conjunction with local engineers, electricians and fire safety experts who have been working flat out to get the school up and running. We now have heating and lighting across the site and internet across most of the site.”
A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: "Shortly after 10am (on Tuesday), Priory School in Southsea was hit by lightning. The strike was so severe it caused substantial damage to the infrastructure of the school, leaving areas without heating, lighting, internet and operational fire alarms.
"The school quickly carried out a risk assessment before sending children home at lunchtime. The school confirmed that some of its staff received medical checks, but everyone is well. The city council would like to praise staff and pupils at Priory School for handling the situation and aftermath so well."