Housing association Sovereign has launched a one-to-one job coaching programme.

Sovereign is working to expand the Skills 4 Work project, which has been delivered on the Isle of Wight since April 2021, supporting 100 local residents to access professional advice, training opportunities and employment.

Skills 4 Work will now be extended to cover all of Hampshire in September.

The Hampshire project has received £30,000 in funding from the Solent Supporting Employment Grant Programme, with an additional £20,000 invested by Sovereign.

Skills 4 Work is completely free, and open to all Hampshire residents, regardless of whether they live in a Sovereign home.

Anyone aged 16 and over and not in paid employment or full time education can be supported to explore local work and training opportunities, and develop their employability skills.

Erica Watts, head of employment and training at Sovereign said: ‘We have a proven track record when it comes to helping our customers into employment. Over the financial last year, and across all our employment related programmes, we helped over 400 individuals either find work, or better paid work.

‘Investing in our communities is something we are deeply passionate about and we look forward to helping more Hampshire residents find employment.’

Members of Sovereign’s employment and training team work together to provide the dedicated one-to-one support and coaching.

Skills 4 Work Hampshire will run until the end of March 2023.