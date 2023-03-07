The inclusive charity was founded in 2020 by Becki Simmons, who wanted to create a place where everyone is welcome.

An exclusive event held at the site on Fratton Way saw the founder alongside her friends and those in the community who use the charity, finally able to share the secret that the doors of the site will be open from April 20, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen and Luke Clark became part of the Spark family after Karen experienced a brain haemorrhage which resulted in her not being able to speak – but then they found Spark and it helped Karen get out into the community again.

Founder Becki Simmons of Spark Community Space held a pre launch at her new premises in Fratton Way, Portsmouth, which is set to open Thursday, April 20, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (070323-873)

The couple went through a difficult time when Karen was ill and when she came out of hospital they found that there was not a huge amount of support to help them get back on track.

It was only when Luke came across a story in The News about Spark, that they decided to join and it has been life-changing for them.The space allows Luke to drop Karen off in a safe environment where she is nurtured and she has come a long way with her speech since getting involved and has formed a friendship with Becki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the new site opens, Karen is going to be helping out and volunteering.

Founder Becki Simmons Picture: Sarah Standing (070323-895)

Luke said: ‘This is the first time we have been here but it is amazing. We can’t wait for it to get going, Karen has missed it since we haven’t had anywhere to go so we are looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Karen had a brain haemorrhage and we didn’t have a great deal of support coming out of hospital but we came across a story on Becki and we contacted her and she has looked after Karen and taken her under her wing. She has been brilliant.’

Becki said: ‘I didn’t think 33 people would show up but look at them all and the most beautiful thing out of everything here is that Karen is the lady that can’t speak and we found each other through The News.

‘It is all about everyone coming together. We have got so many caring charities in the city and we want to push each other forward.

Founder Becki Simmons of Spark Community Space held a pre launch at her new premises in Fratton Way, Portsmouth, which is set to open Thursday, April 20, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (070323-914)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We all have days when we don’t want to get out of bed, those days are very real, but it is on those days when we can come together.’

The Spark Community Space will be open from next month and people will be able to come together and it will continue to be on a pay what you can afford basis.