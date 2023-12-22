Three Specsavers stores have established themselves as collection points for donations which will go to Sophie’s Legacy.

Sophie made her mum promise to make hospitals change for the better so that children and parents receive the best treatment and facilities while there, and Charlotte has been keeping her promise ever since. The charity has raised thousands of pounds and has been providing life-changing support.

Hanna Stevens, from Sophie’s Legacy, said: “Being in hospital over Christmas is so hard for families. The children and their parents miss out on celebrating with their family as they normally would. The donations of gifts really give the families such a boost and it is so special as it means a complete stranger has taken the time to think of them at Christmas.

“The support of Specsavers and their customers this year has been incredible. Thank you all so much and we wish you a very Merry Christmas.’

Store director, Bill Vance, said: “The donations will then be packaged up and distributed to Queen Alexandra Hospital where they will be used on the children’s

wards.

“Sophie’s Legacy has taken Portsmouth by storm over the last year, and it has seen hundreds of people and businesses get on board with supporting the cause to make children in hospital have a better experience.”