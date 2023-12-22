Specsavers stores in Waterlooville, Havant and Farlington have become collection points for donations for Sophie's Legacy
and live on Freeview channel 276
The stores in Waterlooville, Havant and Farlington have joined forces to support Sophie’s Legacy ahead of Christmas and people can now donate items to the charity. Sophie’s Legacy was established at the beginning of 2022 after 10-year-old Sophie Fairall lost her battle to a rare type of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2021 at age 10.
Sophie made her mum promise to make hospitals change for the better so that children and parents receive the best treatment and facilities while there, and Charlotte has been keeping her promise ever since. The charity has raised thousands of pounds and has been providing life-changing support.
Hanna Stevens, from Sophie’s Legacy, said: “Being in hospital over Christmas is so hard for families. The children and their parents miss out on celebrating with their family as they normally would. The donations of gifts really give the families such a boost and it is so special as it means a complete stranger has taken the time to think of them at Christmas.
“The support of Specsavers and their customers this year has been incredible. Thank you all so much and we wish you a very Merry Christmas.’
With the three Specsavers stores now acting as collection points, people are being encouraged to pop along with donations of new toiletries, snacks and toys for Christmas. These collection points are available any time of year as well.
Store director, Bill Vance, said: “The donations will then be packaged up and distributed to Queen Alexandra Hospital where they will be used on the children’s
wards.
“Sophie’s Legacy has taken Portsmouth by storm over the last year, and it has seen hundreds of people and businesses get on board with supporting the cause to make children in hospital have a better experience.”
Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Havant, Waterlooville or Farlington stores for eyecare or auditory matters unaccompanied due to disability or illness can receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. For more information about Sophie’s Legacy, click here. For more information about Specsavers, click here.