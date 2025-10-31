Port Solent Halloween Kids Club took place on Thursday, October 30 with Silly Scott on hand to entertain the children. There were plenty of photo opportunities for families as Port Solent was decked in eerie decorations.
As well as Silly Scott, The Creation Station provided craft activities to get the little ones creative and make it a memorable day.
Here are the pictures from a delightful day:
1. Port Solent Halloween Kids Club
Joshua, 6, and Mia, 4, from Gosport. | Alex Shute
2. Port Solent Halloween Kids Club
Silly Scott entertained children at a free event with magic sessions and a spooky costume competition
| Alex Shute
3. Port Solent Halloween Kids Club
Maisie, 3, at the Port Solent Halloween Kids Club. | Alex Shute
4. Port Solent Halloween Kids Club
Isabella, 7, from Portsmouth. | Alex Shute