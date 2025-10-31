Port Solent Halloween Kids Club - video by Alex Shute

Spellbinding pictures of the Port Solent Halloween Kids Club as families delighted by entertaining free event

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:50 GMT

Delighted families were entertained at a free Halloween event with magic sessions and a best spooky costume competition.

Port Solent Halloween Kids Club took place on Thursday, October 30 with Silly Scott on hand to entertain the children. There were plenty of photo opportunities for families as Port Solent was decked in eerie decorations.

As well as Silly Scott, The Creation Station provided craft activities to get the little ones creative and make it a memorable day.

Here are the pictures from a delightful day:

Joshua, 6, and Mia, 4, from Gosport.

Joshua, 6, and Mia, 4, from Gosport. | Alex Shute

Silly Scott entertained children at a free event with magic sessions and a spooky costume competition

Silly Scott entertained children at a free event with magic sessions and a spooky costume competition | Alex Shute

Maisie, 3, at the Port Solent Halloween Kids Club.

Maisie, 3, at the Port Solent Halloween Kids Club. | Alex Shute

Isabella, 7, from Portsmouth.

Isabella, 7, from Portsmouth. | Alex Shute

