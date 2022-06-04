Spice Island neighbours raise funds for good cause while raising a toast to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee weekend

PORTSMOUTH neighbours have raised hundreds of pounds for a local charity with their Platinum Jubilee celebrations - while also raising a toast to the Queen to mark her 70th year on the throne.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 6:45 pm

The Spice Island community came together to enjoy a street party with food, drink, competitions, and family fun, while also setting out to collect donations for a Southsea support centre.

Funds raised will go to The LifeHouse Charity, a kitchen and resource facility that serves hot food in Albert Road.

Anne Stevens, event organiser, said: ‘It’s a charity that we have supported throughout lockdown. So many people felt an affiliation with the charity.

Residents at the Spice Island party Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-3)

‘We think they do such great work.

‘We set out to raise £1,000, and I think we’ve over-delivered. We may have raised £1,500.’

Local Spice Island businesses also contributed prizes and made donations to the event.

Mark Leighton and Alan Mainstone Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-12)

The car park of Quay House was decked out with Union Jack flags, bunting, and red, white, and blue tablecloths, while guests enjoyed glasses of Pimm’s in the sunshine.

Anne, a resident of Quay House, said: ‘We decided to move it to the car park, and it’s worked really well, we’ve got lots of residents of Spice Island here.

‘We’ve had a cake competition and the raffle.

‘I think this whole area has a strong military background, and everyone feels a strong association to the Queen.’

Noreen Haig, who won best cake competition at the Spice Island party. Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-14)

Noreen Haig was named the overall winner of the cake competition - but only calls herself an ‘enthusiastic amateur’.

She said she was ‘very surprised’ but ‘very pleased’ with the honour, adding: ‘It’s lovely.

‘The jubilee is definitely something to celebrate.’

Rosalyn, Mary and John Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-9)

Party guest, sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said that the street party was ‘fantastic’.

He added: ‘We are all from this area, and we’re all together here celebrating.

‘The jubilee is important to me - for 70 years she has put her best foot forward.’

Vice admiral John McAnally, another guest at the party, said he is ‘very much’ enjoying the jubilee celebrations: ‘It’s a wonderful four-day weekend.

‘We have made a toast to the Queen, and we fired a cannon as well as singing the National Anthem.’

