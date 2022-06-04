The Spice Island community came together to enjoy a street party with food, drink, competitions, and family fun, while also setting out to collect donations for a Southsea support centre.

Funds raised will go to The LifeHouse Charity, a kitchen and resource facility that serves hot food in Albert Road.

Anne Stevens, event organiser, said: ‘It’s a charity that we have supported throughout lockdown. So many people felt an affiliation with the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at the Spice Island party Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-3)

‘We think they do such great work.

‘We set out to raise £1,000, and I think we’ve over-delivered. We may have raised £1,500.’

Local Spice Island businesses also contributed prizes and made donations to the event.

Mark Leighton and Alan Mainstone Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-12)

The car park of Quay House was decked out with Union Jack flags, bunting, and red, white, and blue tablecloths, while guests enjoyed glasses of Pimm’s in the sunshine.

Anne, a resident of Quay House, said: ‘We decided to move it to the car park, and it’s worked really well, we’ve got lots of residents of Spice Island here.

‘We’ve had a cake competition and the raffle.

‘I think this whole area has a strong military background, and everyone feels a strong association to the Queen.’

Noreen Haig, who won best cake competition at the Spice Island party. Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-14)

Noreen Haig was named the overall winner of the cake competition - but only calls herself an ‘enthusiastic amateur’.

She said she was ‘very surprised’ but ‘very pleased’ with the honour, adding: ‘It’s lovely.

‘The jubilee is definitely something to celebrate.’

Rosalyn, Mary and John Picture: Keith Woodland (040621-9)

Party guest, sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said that the street party was ‘fantastic’.

He added: ‘We are all from this area, and we’re all together here celebrating.

‘The jubilee is important to me - for 70 years she has put her best foot forward.’

Vice admiral John McAnally, another guest at the party, said he is ‘very much’ enjoying the jubilee celebrations: ‘It’s a wonderful four-day weekend.