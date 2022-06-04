The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.
Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration, with big events going on in Stoke Road in Gosport, Hayling Island and in Portsea, Portsmouth
On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties started across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.
Tonight sees the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace.
Platinum Jubilee street parties and events across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 15:04
- Residents turn up in their droves to bask in the Jubilee celebrations
- Dozens of street parties are taking place
Nina Perry, 47, at the Paxton Road street party in Fareham
Residents at the Bury Close street party in Gosport
Bunting galore at St Georges Church of England Portsea, where residents are preparing to raise a glass to the Queen
Decades on display at Stoke Road Community Festival. Pictured: Lesley Meenaghan, 55, from the 1960s, Lauren Jo, 34, from the 1970s, and MP Caroline Dinenage, 50, from the 1950s
Cheryl Knight sent us this picture from Buckland in Portsmouth, saying: ‘My daughter Maeva, two, and son Lando, six months, at the British Queen in St Stephens Road at the street party for the jubilee celebrations.’ Cheers Cheryl!
Selsey Avenue in Gosport
Christine Chapman, 78, with her husband Malcolm Chapman, 82, at the Selsey Avenue street party in Gosport
The Marsh family, Sunningdale Road, Copnor, looking very patriotic today