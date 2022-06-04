Platinum Jubilee: Bunting aplenty as residents in Portsmouth, Waterlooville, Havant, Fareham and Gosport come out in force for street parties

NEIGHBOURHOODS across the area are still in full party mode as streets and areas are coming together to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Tom Cotterill
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 2:36 pm

The historic four-day weekend is marking Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of street parties are being staged to mark the celebration, with big events going on in Stoke Road in Gosport, Hayling Island and in Portsea, Portsmouth

On Thursday night beacons were lit and Friday parties started across Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville.

The bunting flies for a street party at Selsey Avenue in Gosport today Picture: Mike Cooter

Tonight sees the Platinum Party at the Palace at Buckingham Palace.

Neighbours in Burbidge Grove, Southsea Paul Woolf and Trixie Humphrey enjoy the street party on Friday Picture: Simon Czapp/Solent News & Photo Agency
Left to right: Pam Brady and Joan Flowers, both from Gosport, at the Lee jubilee celebration

Platinum Jubilee street parties and events across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 15:04

  • Residents turn up in their droves to bask in the Jubilee celebrations
  • Dozens of street parties are taking place
Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 15:04

Nina Perry, 47, at the Paxton Road street party in Fareham

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 14:45

Residents at the Bury Close street party in Gosport

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 14:31

Bunting galore at St Georges Church of England Portsea, where residents are preparing to raise a glass to the Queen

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 14:29

Decades on display at Stoke Road Community Festival. Pictured: Lesley Meenaghan, 55, from the 1960s, Lauren Jo, 34, from the 1970s, and MP Caroline Dinenage, 50, from the 1950s

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 13:56

Cheryl Knight sent us this picture from Buckland in Portsmouth, saying: ‘My daughter Maeva, two, and son Lando, six months, at the British Queen in St Stephens Road at the street party for the jubilee celebrations.’ Cheers Cheryl!

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 13:22

Wow!

Selsey Avenue in Gosport

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 13:17

Christine Chapman, 78, with her husband Malcolm Chapman, 82, at the Selsey Avenue street party in Gosport

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 13:18

The Marsh family, Sunningdale Road, Copnor, looking very patriotic today

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 11:58

Sadly, more disappointing news on the weather front

Saturday, 04 June, 2022, 11:57

Listen out for the ships’ salute soon....

