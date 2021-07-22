Spinnaker Chorus thrilled to perform for first time in person since pandemic hit

Spinnaker Chorus rehearse on the steps of Portsmouth Guildhall on 21st July 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Amid joyful scenes, the multi-award winning Spinnaker Chorus, Portsmouth delivered an emotional upbeat performance on the steps of the Guildhall to mark their long-awaited reunion.

With lockdown restrictions lifted it meant the full chorus could deliver their rehearsal in person for the first time since March 2020 when the pandemic hit rather than resort to Zoom meetings.

As restrictions eased the chorus of ladies could then only meet in small groups.

And whilst the chorus remained connected, nothing could replace performing together ‘in the flesh’.

Musical director, John Palmer, said they were thrilled to finally meet up again after such a long time.

He said: ‘There’s about 45 of us who have come out to celebrate the relaxing of restrictions and Portsmouth’s rich musical heritage.

‘I truly didn’t know what was going to happen when I stood there for the first time…I didn’t know what was going to come out.

‘Some of the old songs we’ve been singing – for longer than I’ve been managing director – just came out. They still remember them.

‘They’re a great bunch of girls. They work really hard and play hard. Hats off to them it’s an honourable position for me to be in.

‘When you’re up there whether singing or directing you’re just thinking about the music. You make songs to make people happy, you make songs to make people think, to reflect and because we enjoy singing.’

He added: ‘I was worried a squeak was going to come out when I opened my mouth but luckily it didn’t. I loved it.

‘It was strange to have it taken away from us before but it’s amazing to be back. The girls were brilliant.’

Cathy Cuell, a basest from Bedhsmpton, said: ‘It was fabulous to be back. It was the best feeling ever. It’s not the same without all the voices together.’

Leona Berry, lead singer, said: ‘It was amazing to see everyone and not have to wear a mask when singing.’

Liz Waddon, lead singer, added: ‘It’s difficult to improve when singing on your own so now we can push on.’

The chorus is the current Ladies Association of British Barbershops Singers (LABBS) bronze medalists of 2018 and 2019.

For further information about the chorus go to: www.spinnakerchorus.co.uk

