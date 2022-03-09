Last night, the city landmark was illuminated with lights in the colour of a Portsmouth charity to draw attention to the issue - and mark International Women’s Day.

The orange lights showed support of the charitable cause and raised awareness in the community.

Stop Domestic Abuse campaigns and delivers direct services to those affected by domestic abuse for both victims and perpetrators.

The city landmark illuminated. Picture: Phil Bramble

Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse, said: ‘We are delighted that this iconic landmark is lit in Stop Domestic Abuse’s orange colour to represent Stop Domestic Abuse and to mark International Women’s Day.

‘We want to use this event to highlight the impact of domestic abuse on women.

‘Whilst both men and women may experience incidents of inter-personal violence and abuse, women are considerably more likely to experience repeated and severe forms of abuse, including sexual violence.’

The Spinnaker Tower glows orange. Picture: Lucy Loveman

