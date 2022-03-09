Portsmouth landmark shows support for domestic abuse charity as Spinnaker Tower is illuminated orange
SPINNAKER Tower glowed orange to raise awareness of domestic abuse - an issue estimated to affect one in four women.
Last night, the city landmark was illuminated with lights in the colour of a Portsmouth charity to draw attention to the issue - and mark International Women’s Day.
The orange lights showed support of the charitable cause and raised awareness in the community.
Stop Domestic Abuse campaigns and delivers direct services to those affected by domestic abuse for both victims and perpetrators.
Claire Lambon, CEO of Stop Domestic Abuse, said: ‘We are delighted that this iconic landmark is lit in Stop Domestic Abuse’s orange colour to represent Stop Domestic Abuse and to mark International Women’s Day.
‘We want to use this event to highlight the impact of domestic abuse on women.
‘Whilst both men and women may experience incidents of inter-personal violence and abuse, women are considerably more likely to experience repeated and severe forms of abuse, including sexual violence.’