The display was organised by The Stroke Squad, whose members enjoyed it from the nearby Still and West pub, to mark the end of Stroke Awareness Month on May 31. The move also comes as part of a campaign to save Portsmouth’s Stroke Recovery Service which is at risk of having its funding withdrawn. Representatives from the Stroke Association and Different Strokes were in attendance as the landmark was illuminated at 7pm.

Organiser and Stroke Squad founder Ross Needham, who suffered a stroke last year aged 45, said: ‘We had a fantastic evening and it was lovely to see and meet so many people that turned up on support of Stroke awareness month. Once you’ve had the stroke, you go into a bit of a care system and then once you’re signed out, you’re left to fend for yourself. The Stroke Squad has really become a support group for each other. All of us have been affected by strokes – we’ve had a stoke or we also get people who are carers for stroke survivors.’

The Spinnaker Tower, illuminated with purple light to mark the end of Stroke Awareness Month.

The Stroke Squad, which focuses on ‘empowering, its members, arranges monthly coffee mornings at The Groundlings Theatre in Portsea and will be present at The Big Charity Bash later this year. It has also played an active role in campaigning for the Stroke Recovery Service, and have met with Stephen Morgan MP to tackle the issue.

Ross added: ‘Strokes won’t stop happening just because the council decides to stop funding. What then happens to people? For people to not have the abilities to reach out and find these people would be just devastating. It’s so important to have a support network.‘

The Stroke Association, which runs the service on behalf of Health and Care Portsmouth – a partnership of organisations including the NHS and city council, said plans to end funding in June risk the long-term recovery of stroke survivors. Earlier this month, Health and Care Portsmouth confirmed it will extend the £64,000-a-year contract for a further six months, a move, it said, would allow replacements to be considered.