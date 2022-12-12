Carla Williams, of Portchester, is setting up sessions of full and new moon yoga workshops at the Spinnaker Tower, starting January.

The first event run by the yoga teacher – who also goes by the name Curvaceous Carla – is set for January 23 with others planned for February, April, May, June, October, November and December.

The sessions include kunda dancing, yin yoga, moon meditation and sound healing - with a drink break in between.

Carla Williams, also known as Curvaceous Carla, is holding full-moon yoga sessions at the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth Submitted December 2022

‘[Yoga] is about wellbeing really, people can come along for two hours, and bathe in crystal sound healing,’ said Carla, 46. ‘It can bring a little joy when everything’s a little depressing.’

The sessions are to be Carla’s first back from a recent hospital admission after hip surgery to help repair decades of wear and tear as a professional dancer.

She was a danced for 22 years, on cruise liners and in the West End, and also appeared in music videos for acts such as The Spice Girls, as well as teaching a children’s theatre school for 15 years.

Carla switched to teaching yoga eight years ago and says she hasn’t looked back.

‘It was a natural progression into yoga, dancing was very competitive and I found yoga to be the complete opposite’, she said.

‘I’m a very positive person, I’m looking at how this will eventually help [others] who have been through surgery – with yoga, I think the mental wellbeing is important as well as the physical.

‘It’s really about self-acceptance - yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self… while I’m being forced to slow down I can do interesting things like this, get more projects off the ground.

‘I will bounce back like a phoenix!’

The tower has previously hosted ‘Yoga in the Sky’ sessions.

Williams said she was planning on documenting her post-surgery progress and writing a book about experiences through the lens of wellbeing and the benefits of yoga.

She is also planning to run a yoga retreat in Tuscany and parts of Spain in the future.

