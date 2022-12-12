News you can trust since 1877
Spinnaker Tower to host yoga sessions with Curvaceous Carla

Yoga enthusiasts will soon be able to adopt the lotus position several hundred feet above Portsmouth – by the light of the moon.

By Thomas Hanway
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 12:26pm

Carla Williams, of Portchester, is setting up sessions of full and new moon yoga workshops at the Spinnaker Tower, starting January.

The first event run by the yoga teacher – who also goes by the name Curvaceous Carla – is set for January 23 with others planned for February, April, May, June, October, November and December.

The sessions include kunda dancing, yin yoga, moon meditation and sound healing - with a drink break in between.

Carla Williams, also known as Curvaceous Carla, is holding full-moon yoga sessions at the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth Submitted December 2022
‘[Yoga] is about wellbeing really, people can come along for two hours, and bathe in crystal sound healing,’ said Carla, 46. ‘It can bring a little joy when everything’s a little depressing.’

The sessions are to be Carla’s first back from a recent hospital admission after hip surgery to help repair decades of wear and tear as a professional dancer.

She was a danced for 22 years, on cruise liners and in the West End, and also appeared in music videos for acts such as The Spice Girls, as well as teaching a children’s theatre school for 15 years.

Carla switched to teaching yoga eight years ago and says she hasn’t looked back.

‘It was a natural progression into yoga, dancing was very competitive and I found yoga to be the complete opposite’, she said.

‘I’m a very positive person, I’m looking at how this will eventually help [others] who have been through surgery – with yoga, I think the mental wellbeing is important as well as the physical.

‘It’s really about self-acceptance - yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self… while I’m being forced to slow down I can do interesting things like this, get more projects off the ground.

‘I will bounce back like a phoenix!’

The tower has previously hosted ‘Yoga in the Sky’ sessions.

Williams said she was planning on documenting her post-surgery progress and writing a book about experiences through the lens of wellbeing and the benefits of yoga.

She is also planning to run a yoga retreat in Tuscany and parts of Spain in the future.

Information on the Spinnaker event is on her Facebook and Instagram pages by searching for ‘yoga with curvaceous carla’.

