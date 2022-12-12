The 18-year-old began experiencing fatigue and found herself coming out in bruises ‘like she had been in a car crash’, and so she went to her doctor surgery to try and get to the bottom of what was going on.

After having numerous rounds of blood tests, Cassie’s mum, Hayley requested her daughter’s blood test results and after working in oncology, she knew there was something wrong as soon as she laid eyes on her results.

Cassie Buckland and her siblings. Left to right: Cassie, 18, Mason, 20, Demi, 16, Tilly, 10

She said: ‘I asked reception for a copy of her blood test results and felt physically sick because it was the same test results that I had seen on the oncology ward.’

Hayley said: ‘We have been in hospital for ten week and there is no sign of going home yet. She is very positive obviously she has her down days.

‘She has got to have a bone marrow transplant, but we don’t know how well the chemotherapy has worked yet so we are waiting to hear from the doctors.

Some of the John's Cafe team getting involved in the 24-hour bike riding challenge.

‘She is in a teenage ward so she has her own room, it is a really nice ward, the staff are lovely and have been absolutely amazing. We have got our own kitchen area, it is nice under the circumstances and I am allowed to stay here with her.’

They held a 24 hour cycling event where people from the community came to take part in riding the bike at the cafe to help Cassie.

Cassie's younger sister Tilly

The event started on November 26 at midday through to November 27, and John Priestly, saw a range of people getting involved including an NHS worker who had come to help straight after a shift.

John said: ‘She is so young and has got her whole life ahead of her and it is a sad situation, but I am sure she will come out of it on the other side and leave it as a distant memory.’

Hayley added: ‘I think it is amazing, my daughter, who is ten, took part in the cycle, she did one in the evening and then the last 13 minutes of the remaining cycle and it made her feel like she is doing something for Cassie and I think Cassie was just happy at the amount of people, who don’t even know her, came together to help.

John on the bike

‘I just think it is amazing that that many people who don’t know her did it.’

