News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hayling Island community rallies around 18-year-old Cassie who has been diagnosed with leukemia

THE community has rallied together to help 18-year-old Cassie who has been diagnosed with aggressive leukemia.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago - 3 min read

Cassie Buckland is going through the wringer after being diagnosed with an aggressive type of leukemia just months after celebrating becoming an adult.

The 18-year-old began experiencing fatigue and found herself coming out in bruises ‘like she had been in a car crash’, and so she went to her doctor surgery to try and get to the bottom of what was going on.

Hide Ad

After having numerous rounds of blood tests, Cassie’s mum, Hayley requested her daughter’s blood test results and after working in oncology, she knew there was something wrong as soon as she laid eyes on her results.

Cassie Buckland and her siblings. Left to right: Cassie, 18, Mason, 20, Demi, 16, Tilly, 10
Most Popular

She said: ‘I asked reception for a copy of her blood test results and felt physically sick because it was the same test results that I had seen on the oncology ward.’

Cassie has spent ten weeks in Southampton General Hospital where she has done her first round of chemotherapy, but she still has more to go and she is currently awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

Hide Ad

Hayley said: ‘We have been in hospital for ten week and there is no sign of going home yet. She is very positive obviously she has her down days.

‘She has got to have a bone marrow transplant, but we don’t know how well the chemotherapy has worked yet so we are waiting to hear from the doctors.

Hide Ad
Some of the John's Cafe team getting involved in the 24-hour bike riding challenge.

‘She is in a teenage ward so she has her own room, it is a really nice ward, the staff are lovely and have been absolutely amazing. We have got our own kitchen area, it is nice under the circumstances and I am allowed to stay here with her.’

Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: A Portsmouth veteran is encouraging people to get their Covid jabs through his cartoons

The teen has worked for John’s Cafe, Hayling Island, as John is family, and the staff at the cafe decided to raise money for her and her family to ensure that if they need anything, they have the funds.

Hide Ad

They held a 24 hour cycling event where people from the community came to take part in riding the bike at the cafe to help Cassie.

Cassie's younger sister Tilly
Hide Ad

The event started on November 26 at midday through to November 27, and John Priestly, saw a range of people getting involved including an NHS worker who had come to help straight after a shift.

John said: ‘She is so young and has got her whole life ahead of her and it is a sad situation, but I am sure she will come out of it on the other side and leave it as a distant memory.’

Hide Ad

John thinks that the event, alongside his current fundraiser has raised approximately £6,000, but the donations are still coming in, and anything else will be put towards helping Cassie’s family.

Hayley added: ‘I think it is amazing, my daughter, who is ten, took part in the cycle, she did one in the evening and then the last 13 minutes of the remaining cycle and it made her feel like she is doing something for Cassie and I think Cassie was just happy at the amount of people, who don’t even know her, came together to help.

Hide Ad
John on the bike

‘I just think it is amazing that that many people who don’t know her did it.’

Hide Ad
Cassie Buckland
Southampton General HospitalHayling IslandPortsmouthNHS