Spinnaker Tower will be lit yellow as endometriosis charity screens Below the Belt film at Gunwharf Quays

A charity aiming to help endometriosis sufferers along the south coast will host a screening of Below the Belt at Gunwharf Quays.

By Elsa Waterfield
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:11 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT

To mark Endometriosis Awareness Month, Endometriosis South Coast – which usually marks the Endo March with a walk across the city – will be screening the film Below the Belt at the Vue Cinema, Gunwharf Quays on Saturday, March 25, at 6.30pm.

Endometriosis South Coast founder, Jodie Hughes, said: ‘The people that we support, as well as the front line team at Endo South Coast are feeling heavy this year. Their condition is impacting their physical and mental health quite severely and we decided that this year we would do things a little differently, and show the film Below the Belt and invite a whole host of people along, including the people that we support.’

Below the Belt depicts the personal and inspiring stories of four patients urgently searching for answers to mysterious symptoms. Through the lens of endometriosis, a disease that affects one in nine women, the film shows how women are often dismissed, discounted and disbelieved.

Jodie Hughes. Picture: Keith Woodland (050221-12)
Jodie Hughes. Picture: Keith Woodland (050221-12)
Jodie Hughes. Picture: Keith Woodland (050221-12)
Executive producer, Rosario Dawson, said: ‘We deserve to be believed. We deserve to be understood. We deserve to be empowered to understand ourselves, our bodies and any medical treatments presented to us.

‘We deserve better across the entire healthcare system. Below the Belt aims to revolutionise the status quo so that people with endometriosis get what we deserve – the right to live healthy, informed, fulfilling lives.’

Those who attend the showing will be greeted with a glass of bubbly on arrival, and invited to watch the film with some popcorn and a drink. Endometriosis South Coast will also be hosting a panel discussion to close the evening with confirmed guest speakers endometriosis researcher and charity founder, Jodie, and Claire Tamplin of Mindful Movement Coach.

Endometriosis South Coast, a charity aiming to help endometriosis sufferers along the south coast, will host a screening of Below the Belt at Gunwharf Quays.
Endometriosis South Coast, a charity aiming to help endometriosis sufferers along the south coast, will host a screening of Below the Belt at Gunwharf Quays.
Endometriosis South Coast, a charity aiming to help endometriosis sufferers along the south coast, will host a screening of Below the Belt at Gunwharf Quays.

The Spinnaker Tower will also be lit yellow in awareness of the condition and Portsmouth-based videography company, The Drone Ranger, will be there to capture the moment.

Guests will be in with a chance of winning a hospitality package for four people to watch the Pompey women’s team play at Fratton Park in April, provided they take a selfie in front of the tower and tag @PompeyWomen and @EndoSouthCoast on social media.

To buy tickets for the screening visit endometriosissouthcoast.com/event/endometriosis-below-the-belt-screening/.

Members of Pompey Women's team in Endometriosis South Coast t-shirts that they will be wearing throughout the month for endometriosis awareness.
Members of Pompey Women's team in Endometriosis South Coast t-shirts that they will be wearing throughout the month for endometriosis awareness.
Members of Pompey Women's team in Endometriosis South Coast t-shirts that they will be wearing throughout the month for endometriosis awareness.
