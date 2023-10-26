Spinnaker Tower's Halloween trail has been a huge success this half term
From October 23 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery.
The first few days of the trail have been a huge success with families enjoying spooky days out.
Tony Sammut, General Manger at Spinnaker Tower said: “Our Halloween trail adds to the fun of a trip to Spinnaker Tower and is a chance for families to enjoy memorable time together this half term. Don’t forget your spooky costumes – we will be keeping an eye out for our favourites.”
Here are 12 pictures of families taking part in the trail: