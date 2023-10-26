News you can trust since 1877
Spinnaker Tower's Halloween trail has been a huge success this half term

Families have been enjoying a fun-filled spooky half term at the Spinnaker Tower this week.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST

From October 23 to 29, visitors will have the opportunity to delve into the eerie history of Portsmouth, through spine-tingling ghost stories full of mystery.

The first few days of the trail have been a huge success with families enjoying spooky days out.

Tony Sammut, General Manger at Spinnaker Tower said: “Our Halloween trail adds to the fun of a trip to Spinnaker Tower and is a chance for families to enjoy memorable time together this half term. Don’t forget your spooky costumes – we will be keeping an eye out for our favourites.”

Here are 12 pictures of families taking part in the trail:

Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. Photos by Matthew Clark

1. Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail

Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. Photos by Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

Eliza Hoare at the Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. October 23. Photos by Matthew Clark

2. Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail

Eliza Hoare at the Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. October 23. Photos by Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

Amy wharmby & family at the Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. Photos by Matthew Clark

3. Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail

Amy wharmby & family at the Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. Photos by Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

Mantha Hamilton posing at the Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. Photos by Matthew Clark

4. Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail

Mantha Hamilton posing at the Spinnaker Spooktacular Halloween Trail. Photos by Matthew Clark Photo: Matthew Clark

